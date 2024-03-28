Downtown Yuma fire destroys 1891 historic building

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in Downtown Yuma Wednesday afternoon, severely damaging one of the most historic buildings in Yuma County.

According to the Yuma Fire Department, the blaze started shortly after 4:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, two vacant buildings including the Southern Pacific Freight Depot, which was built in 1891, were fully engulfed in flames.

The Southern Pacific Freight Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, making this fire a devastating loss for our community.

Several community members were heartbroken by this fire including our very own Mayor of Yuma, Doug Nicholls, who posted on social media after the fire saying, "It was a sad day to see one of the most historic buildings with great redevelopment potential in Yuma downtown south be destroyed by fire. The great work of our men and women in the City of Yuma fire department prevented it from spreading to other structures. I expect those responsible will be brought to justice soon."

It is not yet known what caused the fire, as it is still under investigation.