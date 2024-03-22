Armed robbery at local mobile home park suspect arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects in an armed robbery at Lazy S Mobile Home Park was arrested.

37-year-old Jared Scott Gracie is facing ten felonies including attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, and theft.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said Gracie was arrested on Thursday morning.

When Gracie was arrested, YPD said he was armed but there were no injuries reported.

He was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

YPD said he was also booked for possession of dangerous drug in reference to a different case.

Yuma police said on March 1, Lazy S Mobile Home Park located in the area of Third Street and Avenue B was robbed.

According to YPD, a suspect entered the office and demanded money after he brandished a firearm and assaulted an employee with it.

Yuma police said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left the area in a vehicle with another suspect who stayed in the vehicle and drove westbound on Third Street.

Yuma police said there were moderate injuries reported.