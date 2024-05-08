Southern California town creates tiny homes to combat the homelessness crisis

OJAI, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An affluent town in Southern California is getting a lot of attention for the way it's tackling the homeless crisis.

Officials in Ojai have created their own encampment steps from Ojai's City Hall, featuring waterproof canvas tents, for people who have been priced out of their homes.

About 30 people are now living in the eight acre campsite, many who grew up in this small community, and even more canvas tents are being built.

"We can't afford rent. We are doing what we can and still trying to stay happy about it," said Danielle Alstot, living in homeless encampment.

"We know everyone who lives here by name at this point. I think its a beautiful example of the community stepping in and working together to find the best solution for a situation that's really challenging," said Betsy Stix, Mayor of Ojai.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced nearly $192 million in grants to help address homeless encampments in california.

Ojai is banking on the $12.7 million it received from the state for the constuction of tiny homes that can be a pathway to permanent housing.