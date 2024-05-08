KHS economic students finish two of top three spots in personal finance competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Economic students at Kofa High School finished in two of the top three spots at the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) Personal Finance state competition in April.

In a press release, the team that won first place include Carlos Prado, Emma Connor and Jesus Manjarrez, while the team that won third place include Sebastian Linarez, Gabrielle Salcedo and Savannah Molenar.

"It is an amazing accomplishment since this is the first time we have competed. They should be proud of their hard work and dedication to coming to practice every Monday after school," said Lisa Jahn, economics teacher at KHS.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says more than 1,100 students from schools across the state attended the event.

Courtesy: Yuma Union High School District

YUHSD says the competition required teams of one-to-three students "to work with a family and give them finanical advice over various topics." These topics include:

Earning income.

Buying goods and services.

Saving.

Using credit.

Investing.

Using there experience during the competion, YUHSD says the teams presented their case studies to industry experts.

"It was a unique experience...When they announced my team placed first, I was shocked and immediately excited. I’m nervous about nationals because of how far away it is and how close to graduation it is but I’m excited to represent Kofa and I’m proud that in our first year doing this we made it this far." Emma Connor, part of first place team

YUHSD says the first place team will compete in The National Personal Finance Challenge on May 19-20 at Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland in Nebraska.