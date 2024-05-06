Skip to Content
SPECIAL REPORT: Sibling state champions

Chas Messman
By
May 6, 2024 3:49 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Khel and Khyla Lipumano became the first siblings to win an Arizona wrestling state championship in the same year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A brother and sister had never won an AIA state wrestling title in the same year until Yuma Catholic's Khel and Khyla Lipumano each captured a state title this year.

"I just can't feel nothing but pride every time they do something like that,” their father, Dale Lipumano said.

"The fact that we were the first ones to do it, it felt good,” Khyla said.

Both had to battle back from adversity to claim these state titles.

For the entire story tune into News 11 on Wednesday, May 8.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

