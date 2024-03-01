Suspects at large after armed robbery at local mobile home park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said two suspects are at large after an armed robbery at Lazy S Mobile Home Park.

Yuma police said on Friday morning, officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at a mobile home park in the area of West Third Street and South Avenue B.

According to YPD, an unknown man entered the office, and demanded money after he brandished a firearm and assaulted an employee with it.

Yuma police said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left the area in a vehicle with another suspect who stayed in the vehicle and drove westbound on Third Street.

Yuma police said there were moderate injuries reported and that this case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone has information about this case, contact YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.