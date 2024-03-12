More time requested in wrong way DUI case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The woman accused of killing a man during a wrong way crash in the Foothills last September was back in court on Tuesday, where the victim's daughter questioned why the suspect is out of custody.

22-year-old Kiara Gomez is facing eight felony counts, including one count of second-degree murder and several counts of aggravated DUI tied to a wrong way crash on Interstate 8.

The victim's daughter spoke in front of the court demanding justice for her father and questioned why Gomez was allowed to be out on bond.

Gomez's defense attorney requested additional time to be added due to this situation being designated as a complex case.

The state agreed with the motion, stating that more time was needed in order to gather more witnesses to testify.

Judge Darcy Weede set this case for a final management conference on May 7.