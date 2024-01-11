Woman arrested for wrong-way crash on I-8

Wrong way crash on Interstate 8 happened in September of 2023

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Wellton woman is behind bars and tied to a wrong-way DUI crash on Interstate 8 that led to the death of one man.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that 22-year-old Kiara Gomez was booked at the Yuma County Jail Wednesday evening.

Gomez is facing eight felony counts including one count of second-degree murder, one count of criminal damage, and several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DUI wrong-way driving.

The incident happened in September 2023.

DPS said Gomez was driving the wrong way from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound lanes on Interstate 8 in the Foothills area.

Officers say Gomez side-swiped another vehicle and hit an SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV died.

Gomez was in court Thursday morning and is being held on a bond of $100,000.