Woman facing charges after wrong-way crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young woman from Wellton, tied to a wrong-way DUI crash that killed a man in the Fortuna Foothills is facing eight felony counts including second-degree murder.

22-year-old Kiara Gomez is facing eight felony counts including one count of second-degree murder, and several counts of aggravated DUI tied and driving the wrong way.

“This person was westbound on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8, in the area of milepost 12, they sideswiped a vehicle," stated the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bart Graves.

DPS Spokesperson Bart Graves shared more on what happened last September.

"The wrong way vehicle continued traveling the wrong way and struck another vehicle, this time an SUV head on, this is at milepost 10. A gray pickup truck then rear-ended the black SUV," stated Graves.

The drivers of the car and SUV were taken to a Phoenix hospital, the driver of the SUV later died due to his injuries.

Gomez was booked into the Yuma County Jail on Wednesday, January 10.

Graves shared why it took nearly four months for her to be arrested.

“She had extensive treatments, as I understand because of her injuries, and once she had been released from the hospital, then the detectives could arrest her and then book her into jail," explained Graves.

This isn't Gomez's first run-in with the law.

The 22-year-old has two prior traffic-related citations including exceeding max interstate speed outside the urban area and school zone speed over 15 MPH to which she both pleaded guilty.

Graves said there’s no excuse for anyone to drive under the influence.

“There are ride-sharing services, there are a number of ways to avoid when you’ve had too many drinks to get behind the wheel," stated Graves,

Gomez was in court Thursday morning and her next court appearance has yet to be determined.

She is currently being held on a bond of $100,000.