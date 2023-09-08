Skip to Content
Yuma County

One person dead after wrong-way crash on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person died due to injuries after a vehicle drove the wrong way from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on Thursday evening, a green passenger vehicle traveled the wrong way on Interstate 8 in the area of milepost 12 and sideswiped a vehicle.

The green passenger vehicle continued driving the wrong way on I-8 and hit a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) head-on at milepost 10, said DPS.

Then a gray pickup truck rear-ended the black SUV.

According to DPS, the driver of the green passenger vehicle and the driver of the black SUV were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.

However, the driver of the black SUV died due to the injuries from the crash.

DPS said impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

