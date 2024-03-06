YCSO Detention Academy cadets perform prisoner scenario

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday morning, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Detention Academy cadets worked on prisoner scenarios in the jail.

The prisoners' roles are played by officers who are the academy instructors.

Detention cadets went through a series of real-world scenarios that they may encounter here in the jail during their day-to-day operations.

“It started off verbal, like name calling, a little bit of that, and essentially, fists flying, so that’s something we have to encounter I would say on a daily basis,” said H. Lopez, YCSO detention cadet.

“When it comes to use of force situations, they have means to be able to communicate with the prisoners so that it doesn’t have to come to that, and more importantly call in for backup,” said Tania Pavlak, YCSO Public Affairs Specialist.

This is just one of the many exercises cadets go through in their eight-week training academy combining education and physical fitness.

“Wrestling, boxing, learning, how to defend ourselves essentially, interpersonal communication skills, pepper spray, or OC spray, quite fun I would say,” said Lopez.

The role of a detention officer is to perform security work of moderate difficulty in the transportation, care, and welfare of inmates.

The Detention Officer Training Academy is a collaboration between the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Western College, filling the void in officers at the Yuma County Detention Center.

“I’m hoping that this will be my career field and using this, not as a stepping stone but to further my career path here with them, so that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Lopez.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is continuously hiring detention officers, click HERE to apply.