Housing grant awarded to the Cocopah Indian Tribe

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced $5,215,400 will go towards the White Mountain Apache Tribe and the Cocopah Indian Tribe for housing.

According to the press release, the White Mountain Apache Tribe will use its $4 million grant to rehabilitate 35 housing units.

While the Cocopah Indian Tribe will use its $1,215,444 grant to rehabilitate 11 housing units.

The housing grants aim to improve the quality of homes for low-income families on the reservations.

“This funding will provide White Mountain Apache and Cocopah families the safe, quality housing they deserve,” said Kelly.

“Today’s funds will improve housing for the White Mountain Apache and Cocopah Indian Tribes – providing tribal communities with safe and affordable housing,” said Sinema.

According to the press release, the American Rescue Plan Act that Kelly and Sinema shaped provides funding for the Indian Community Development Block Grants Program.

This program provides a range of affordable housing and community development activities on Indian reservations and Indian areas, stated the press release.