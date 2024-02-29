Yuma Union High School District board approves pay raise for district employees

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A pay increase all across the board for Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) employees.

The governing board approved the increases recently.

The pay increases include a $3 per-hour increase for classified staff members and a six percent base salary increase for certified staff members.

“Whether you’re a para professional in the classroom, a student nutrition worker, a custodian or a teacher administrator, we want to make sure that your work is valued and at the same time we appreciate the work that they’re putting in,” said YUHSD Superintendent Tim Brienza.

Classified staff members are hourly employees, receiving an extra $3 per hour.

While certified staff members are salary employees, receiving a six percent base pay increase.

Ben Franz has been with the district for 14 years and shares how much this means to him.

“This pay increase with the previous pay increase, it’s allowing my family, we just had our first child, now my wife can stay home and we now have enough funds to do that where if we would have started our family 10-15 years ago that wouldn’t have been an option,” said Kofa High School Government teacher, Ben Franz.

Mr. Franz was an advocate for the 2018 Red for Ed movement, which was Arizona teachers walking out of their classes in record numbers for six days, wearing red and advocating for higher teacher pay and more K-12 education funding.

He said over the years, he's seen tremendous improvement in pay from the district.

“From December 2018, right after the Red for Ed movement, the district has seen a 44 percent increase in pay, where I've personally because of extra responsibilities taken on, I've seen over a 50 percent increase in my pay.”

YUHSD said for the 2024-25 school year, the starting salary for new teachers will be $42,500.

In addition to base pay, teachers also receive twice-annual Prop 301 performance pay.

The pay raises go into effect after July 1.

YUHSD is currently hiring for numerous positions for the 2024-2025 school year.

Learn more here: https://yumaunion.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx or attend the district’s annual job fair on Thursday, March 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the district board room.

RSVP here: https://forms.gle/LrfzvAy5a2zVqGBV6