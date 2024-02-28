YUHSD Governing Board approves raises for employees

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District's (YUHSD) Governing Board approved significant increases in pay for their employees during a special meeting earlier this week.

In a press release, the meeting took place on Monday, and the raises, "including a $3.00 per hour for classified staff members and a 6% base salary increase for certified staff members," will go into effect on July 1.

"These increases are one way for us to show that the hard work of Yuma Union High School District employees is recognized and greatly appreciated. We cannot reach our goals of having EVERY student college, career, and community prepared without EVERY single employee playing an integral role. Our Governing Board members approving these salary increases helps position our district as one of the premier workplaces in Yuma County. I would like to thank them for their continued support of EVERY student and EVERY employee in YUHSD." Tim Brienza, YUHSD Superintendent

YUHSD has laid out the starting salaries for the 2024-25 for new teachers of the following degrees:

Bachelor’s Degree: $42,500

Bachelor’s plus 40 additional semester hours / Master’s Degree: $44,500

Master’s plus 30 additional semester hours: $48,000

Master’s plus 60 additional semester hours / PhD: $51,000

YUHSD says they're hiring for numerous positions for the 2024-25 school year, and will hold their annual job fair on March 21. To learn more about the job fair and RSVP, click here.