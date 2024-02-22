Empowering local women through workshops

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local college received money to help promote women's empowerment through a series of workshops.

With a $20,000 grant, Arizona Western College (AWC) is hosting a series of workshops focused on leadership.

"We encourage male and females to join, community members are also welcome to attend, this is an opportunity to foster education about women empowerment. In order to empower more women, we also need to empower men," said Maria Guzman, AWC Advising and Student Services Coordinator.

The student services coordinator said the workshops will be held once a month for the rest of the school year and they will try to bring them back next semester.

The first workshop is on Monday, February 26th.

The next dates for the workshops are February 26, March 25, April 29, and May 13 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 pm in Room 104 at the San Luis Learning Center located at 1340 N. 8th Avenue.

To sign up for the leadHERship workshops, go to http://rb.gy/iks3sq.