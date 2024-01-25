AWC San Luis Learning Center launches new program

leadHERship will have a series of five monthly workshops and will explore various topics

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) San Luis Learning Center announced its initiative called, leadHERship, which is focused on fostering gender equality and empowerment within the community.

AWC said the workshops will begin on Monday, January 29 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 pm in Room 104 at the San Luis Learning Center located at 1340 N. 8th Avenue.

The next dates for the workshop are February 26, March 25, April 29, and May 13.

These workshops will give students of all genders a platform to engage in meaningful conversations, enhance leadership skills, and drive positive change.

LeadHERship is a program that will address the needs and challenges faced by women in the community.

Participants will explore topics such as overcoming stereotypes, mentorship and networking, empowering through education, women in leadership, and more, said AWC.

According to AWC, this program was chosen as one of 10 proposals approved through the 2024 AWC Innovation Fund.

AWC said Dr. Sara Amani, Professor of Multilingual Composition/Specialist; Susie Zambrano, Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services; and Maria Guzman, Advising and Student Services Coordinator, were awarded $20K for their leadHERship proposal to implement the program.

“We invite all members of the AWC community to join us in this transformative journey towards gender equality and empowerment. Together, we can create positive change and cultivate a campus culture that fosters the growth and success of every individual,” said Dr. Amani.

AWC said the program will also be awarding $250 scholarships to 10 outstanding students who actively engage in the program and demonstrate commitment to gender equality.

Students, faculty, and staff are welcome to participate in the workshops and are encouraged to join the monthly discussions and activities.

To sign up for the leadHERship workshops, go to http://rb.gy/iks3sq.