2024 Ag week in full swing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ag week continues with the 2024 Southwest Ag Summit Field Demonstration Day.

It's the Desert Southwest's premiere agriculture industry show with field demonstrations focusing on the latest technology from drones to laser weeders.

“What these demos and stuff do for us, it gives a chance to get familiar with new technologies and a chance to see it in action versus just reading a brochure," said Matt McGuire, JV Smith Companies Chief Agricultural Officer.

JV Smith Companies Chief Agricultural Officer, Matt McGuire said farmers like himself can get an idea of whether or not they want to incorporate the new technology into their farming programs.

“Drones, we’re using them for sprays so we’re replacing airplanes and jet fuel, and spraying over people's houses, it’s very compact, it has a lot of big benefits flying with drones,” said McGuire.

The Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association president said the innovative agriculture technology helps with the farm labor shortage.

“It’s harder and harder for labor and so, to be more efficient, and be still cost-effective to our customers. It’s better for us than even before with the technology,” said Mike Pasquinelli, Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association President.

The summit also provides an opportunity to learn what others are doing in the industry and ways everyone can work together.

“As farmers, we go on, day to day and worry about our farm so this gives us some time to talk, find out issues, and hopefully find solutions to keep us moving forward,” said Pasquinelli.

The summit continues on Thursday with several classes, workshops, and keynote speakers.