YPG conducts full-scale medical emergency exercise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) air delivery personnel along with soldiers from the Airborne Test Force (ATF) conducted a full-scale medical emergency exercise on Wednesday morning.

The training mocks how medical staff would respond if an emergency were to happen.

The air delivery systems branch tests air transport and airdrop of both cargo and personnel.

“The scenario is going to have one jumper having problems with his canopy and he is going to land off zone from his fellow jumpers, that will set the DZSO and medics into operation,” said Thomas Hall, aerial delivery technician test officer.

The Airborne Test Force jumpers on Yuma Proving Ground test equipment to ensure it works.

But it comes with sacrifice, as landings don’t always go as planned.

In this scenario, the ATF soldier fractured his femur while landing.

“As a senior medic, the responsibility is the health and welfare of the soldiers. The faster the care, the better the care, the sooner they can recover and get to surgery, that’s our main goal is to make sure they get to the point they have the best fighting chance for that,” said Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi, U.S. Army ATF Medic Evaluator.

The ATF medics worked to stabilize and prepare the mock injured jumper for transport.

The injured jumper was loaded onto the helicopter and will be transported to a care facility.

Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi said one of the biggest challenges is making sure they can deliver the best care in these types of environments.

“There was a struggle and that was just equipment differences and those are the types of things we like to learn in these types of environments, whereas if somebody was actually injured,” said Staff Sgt. Elinbabi

This exercise is part of a yearly safety week training and includes assistance from YPG’s range control, mission control, military free fall medic, and air methods care flight.