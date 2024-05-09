Yuma homeowner’s fence height request denied by the city

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma held a public hearing Thursday morning after a homeowner requested to increase the allowable fence height in their front yard from 30 inches to 7 feet.

It's been an item of debate among his neighbors, some saying they don't want to see it while others say they don't care if it's there.

The 33rd Lane homeowner and many neighbors voiced their opinions at the public hearing, and the city ultimately denied the homeowner's request.

The hearing officer said all criteria must be met for the variance to be granted.

Four of the variance criteria include:

Something special with the property

Special circumstances not created by the property owner

Variance is necessary for enjoyment of property rights

Variance is detrimental to neighborhood, property, or surrounding neighborhood.

“Even if three are met but one is not, then the variance cannot be granted," said Raymond Urias, hearing officer. "I agreed with the staff analysis that criteria number one was not met. There were no special circumstances applicable to this property or anything, so my decision was that the variance was denied."

Many neighbors voiced their opinions for and against the fence. The hearing officer also received a letter of complaint with 20 signatures in opposition.

One neighbor who spoke out in support of the homeowner said they don't think it's fair.

"There’s many homes that have this code violations, but yet they’re only singling him out for being in violation of this code, and I don’t think it’s right. I think he should appeal as far as he can," said a neighbor.

I spoke to the homeowner who said they’re going to try to repeal the decision and legally fight for their fence to stay.