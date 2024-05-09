Temperatures warming into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Near seasonal temperatures will continue through today, with highs returning to above-normal levels by Friday.

There are no big changes in our weather pattern however, breezy evenings will be expected this weekend along with warmer temperatures.

Sunny skies and dry conditions will persist for the next several days, with temperatures heating up for Mother's Day weekend.

Highs will climb to the upper 90s by Sunday, and it's looking likely we will have plenty of opportunities for temperatures to reach the triple-digits next week.