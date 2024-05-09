Skip to Content
Exceptional Community Health in Yuma now offers cardiology services

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:17 PM
Published 5:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital just announced its hospital services expanded to include cardiac care.

The hospital is now equipped with a well-seasoned cardiology staff and new technology to ensure patients receive the personalized care they need.

They will now be able to treat patients who suffer from congestive heart failure, hypertension, and other heart issues.

We spoke with the CEO about these new services that started on May 1.

"They've treated about 7-8 patients that we previously would've had to transfer immediately after we stabilize them, but we were able to treat them, and monitor them with our new equipment, our new training, and give them, hopefully, a better patient outcome," said Bob Cardenas, Chief Executive Officer at Exceptional Community Health Arizona Market.

The hospital is located on Araby Road next to Fire Department Station #5.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024.

