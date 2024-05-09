Calexico recall election results approved

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It was an intense night at the Calexico City Council meeting as the remaining council members, including the mayor, approved the recall election results.

On Wednesday night, Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez attended their last city council meeting with both delivering a speech.

The recall members were also in attendance and spoke about how satisfied they are with the results.

We spoke with the mayor of Calexico on the phone, she said the council will be holding a special meeting on Monday regarding the next steps.

"The recall group started interviewing people who are interested in running for these two seats… But the most practicable thing is to fill out an application… It can be filled by anyone who is interested in running for city council," said Calexico Mayor Gloria Romo.

The mayor said the people who will be appointed to fill the seats will only serve until November which is when the election to fill those seats will take place.