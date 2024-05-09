Skip to Content
Imperial County

Calexico recall election results approved

City of Calexico
By
today at 5:17 PM
Published 4:47 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It was an intense night at the Calexico City Council meeting as the remaining council members, including the mayor, approved the recall election results.

On Wednesday night, Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez attended their last city council meeting with both delivering a speech.

The recall members were also in attendance and spoke about how satisfied they are with the results.

We spoke with the mayor of Calexico on the phone, she said the council will be holding a special meeting on Monday regarding the next steps.

"The recall group started interviewing people who are interested in running for these two seats… But the most practicable thing is to fill out an application… It can be filled by anyone who is interested in running for city council," said Calexico Mayor Gloria Romo.

The mayor said the people who will be appointed to fill the seats will only serve until November which is when the election to fill those seats will take place.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content