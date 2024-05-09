SDSU Imperial Valley celebrates its Commencement Ceremony

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley celebrated its graduation commencement on Thursday.

Over 400 students walked the stage receiving their Bachelor, Graduate, and Doctorate degrees.

The event featured speeches from the University President, Dean, and Most Outstanding Student.

A graduate who will join the Yuma community shared some advice for future grads.

"I recently got a teaching position as a sixth-grade teacher in Yuma, so I'm excited for that… Stay strong and be determined. I have a baby and I did it for my family and my baby, and if I did it you can do it too," said Julieanna Gutierrez, SDSU Imperial Valley Graduate.

San Diego State University Imperial Valley is the only four-year university in the valley.

This graduating class grows San Diego State University's alumni to over 500,000.