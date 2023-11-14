Couple dies in vehicle versus RZR crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - James and Deborah Koutney were 79 and 72 years old when they were riding in their Polaris RZR Monday evening and were hit by a Sedan.

“Initial investigation revealed that the Off-Highway Vehicle was posted at a stop sign but they continued to enter the intersection when there was that sedan approaching 48th Street,” said Tanya Pavlak, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Specialist.

Neighbor Manuel Ramirez was able to witness the collision take place.

“I saw a razor, that’s an off road vehicle just get t boned while crossing 14th street and it flew in the air,” said Ramirez.

He, along with other, quickly rushed to event to and try help those injured.

“It was a horrific horrific accident… we immediately ran across and I administered some first aid to the lady that was passenger and uh tried to control some of the bleeding,” said Ramirez.

Following this event the Sheriff's Office has a message for those on the roadways this season.

“At this time the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to continue to obey all traffic laws and wear their seatbelts in order to stay safe on the road,” said Pavlak.

Meanwhile, the person in the sedan suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.