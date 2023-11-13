Two people dead after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE (7 PM) - YCSO sent out a press release on the incident.

YCSO said a Polaris RZR was driving northbound on S. Ave 14E when it failed to yield the right of way for a Hyundai Accent sedan driving eastbound on E. 48th Street.

Deputies said the RZR continued to enter the intersection and the sedan crashed with the RZR causing the driver and passenger of the RZR to be ejected and sustain critical injuries.

Local resident Manuel Ramirez rushed to help the victims as soon as he saw the impact.

“We immediately ran across and I administered some first aid to the lady that was passenger and tried to control some of the bleeding,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez was able to notice that the two victims were not in a good condition.

“She stopped breathing on me a couple of times and then there was a lot of folks there helping out," Ramirez said about one of the victims.

While the other, "he was being administered CPR so I don’t know if his condition what his condition is but it it did not look good they were hit with some force.”

The driver and passenger of the RZR were taken to YRMC by Rural Metro and were pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan received minor injuries and was taken to YRMC

This case is under investigation.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If you or anyone has information about this case, contact YCSO at Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

UPDATE (5 PM) - According to Acting Battalion Chief Kurt Nelson, Rural Metro received the call at 3:30 p.m. about a traffic incident in the area of E. 48th St. and S. Ave 14E.

Rural Metro said when they arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash involving a Polaris Razor and a small sedan.

According to Rural Metro, two patients were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) by Rural Metro Fire in critical condition where they were pronounced dead.

A third patient was taken to YRMC with minor injuries, said Rural Metro.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), deputies are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the area of E. 48th St. and S. Ave 14E.

YCSO said all lanes are closed in both directions and to take another route.

People involved in the crash were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

