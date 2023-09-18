Skip to Content
Yuma man accused of murdering a woman faces charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department confirmed the woman who was murdered in a parking lot while she was inside a vehicle was pregnant.

The suspect, 28-year-old Alexander Delcid was booked into the Yuma County Jail Saturday morning on two counts of murder.

He's also facing one count of attempted murder after police say he also shot a 34-year-old man who was with the woman.

She was identified as 35-year-old Alexis Rodriguez and she died at the hospital.

Yuma police say they believe it was a targeted shooting.

"The homicides that are happening, we don’t think they’re just random acts. A lot of these things are specific, but one of the things that the community needs to know is we are getting the bad guys off the streets,” explained Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department Public Affairs.

Delcid will be in court on Tuesday to learn if he will be formally charged.

