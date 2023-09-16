Skip to Content
YPD arrests and books suspect, identity of victim revealed

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By ,
today at 5:27 PM
Published 5:46 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in Tuesday's shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured has been arrested.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), they arrested 28-year-old Alexander Delcid on Saturday at around 4:37am.

YPD says they later booked Delcid into the Yuma County Detention Center for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

In addition, YPD has identified the woman as 35-year-old Alexis Rodriguez.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

