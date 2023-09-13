One woman dead, one man hospitalized following shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized.

In a press release, YPD responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Tuesday at around 8:40pm after two people sustained gunshot wounds.

YPD says the shooting occurred in the area of West Yowell Court and S. Avenue B, and found a car where the victims were shot.

YPD also says one of the victims, a 35-year-old woman, died at the hospital while the other victim, a 34-year-old man, was hospitalized for treatment, but was released shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing, and YPD says, "No suspects are in custody at this time." However, if anyone has information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME, (928) 782-7463, to remain anonymous.

To learn more about the case, read the press release below.