New local business opens its doors

today at 4:13 PM
Published 4:21 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new business opened its doors Thursday in the City of Somerton.

"Kold Snacks-To-Go" is located at 725 E. Main Street Suite 2 in Somerton.

City leaders said it's important to support small businesses because they can bring the most income into the community.

"We need everybody, we are a small community, we need people to come little by little so we can start building our own business and our community in Somerton. So we tell people to come and invest and them know that we support them and we always going to be here so when they come and invest we will find a place and they can come and invest in the city," stated Somerton Vice Mayor Jesus Roldan.

Somerton city leaders also hope more businesses come to the area with the recent opening of Somerton High School.

