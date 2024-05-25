Louisiana governor officially signs SB 276 into law

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has signed a bill to make abortion pills a controlled dangerous substance in the state.

Governor Landry posted a picture on his X account Friday, where he signed bill Senate Bill (SB) 276: A bill that makes possession of abortion pills without valid prescriptions or orders from medical professionals a punishable offense, including a prison sentence of up to five years, only with an exception for pregnant people.

In Landry's post, he said he was proud to sign the bill to protect women in Louisiana, and "requiring an abortion-inducing drug to be obtained with a prescription and criminalizing the use of an abortion drug on an unsuspecting mother is nothing short of common-sense."

The Louisiana House previously approved the bill back on Tuesday, passing with a 64-29 vote.