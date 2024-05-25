Thousands of racecar fans attend AES 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's a Memorial Day weekend tradition: The Indianapolis 500, and on Saturday, the excitement is building in Indianpolis for Sunday's big race as more than 200,000 racecar fans turned out for the AES 500 Festival Parade.

It's been a part of the Indy tradition since 1957.

There were plenty of balloons, marching bands and, of course, all 33 drivers who will compete.

The race is set to begin shortly after noon on Sunday. It consists of 200 laps covering 500 miles.