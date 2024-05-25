Skip to Content
National-World

Thousands of racecar fans attend AES 500 Festival Parade

By ,
today at 2:54 PM
Published 3:02 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's a Memorial Day weekend tradition: The Indianapolis 500, and on Saturday, the excitement is building in Indianpolis for Sunday's big race as more than 200,000 racecar fans turned out for the AES 500 Festival Parade.

It's been a part of the Indy tradition since 1957.

There were plenty of balloons, marching bands and, of course, all 33 drivers who will compete.

The race is set to begin shortly after noon on Sunday. It consists of 200 laps covering 500 miles.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content