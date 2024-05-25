Skip to Content
Three homes caught on fire, under investigation

today at 5:06 PM
Published 5:34 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three homes caught on fire on Saturday in El Centro, causing people and pets to be displaced.

According to the El Centro Fire Department (ECFD), the fire started at around 12:07pm, and that the fire started at the first home, located in the area of W. Heil Avenue and S. 7th Street.

ECFD says the fire then spread to another house, also in the same area, before reaching the third house.

In addition to them, ECFD says Holtville and Imperial Fire Departments were on hand to battle the fire.

While the first house was classified as a total loss, and the second house is in need of repairs, ECFD didn't share the status of the third house.

ECFD says nine people and their pets had been displaced. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the investigation remains ongoing.

