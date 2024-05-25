VFW 8242 holds memorial services for Military Veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8242 held a memorial service at the post Saturday morning.

The service started at 9:00am, with the Combat Vets Association and the Honor Guard participating in the service.

VFW Post 8242 honored U.S. Navy Veteran Dennis Russell, U.S. Army Veteran Fred DesMaris, Auxiliary Member Carol Gregory and U.S. Navy Veteran Tony Castro, who all passed away earlier this year.

"It's very appropriate to have this on Memorial Day weekend...to remember people that have done so much. Our Veterans that have done so much, along with our Auxiliary members that have done so much," said David Ibarra, Trustee for VFW Post 8242.

The Post is having a flag-raising ceremony and a potluck for Memorial Day on Monday at Noon. To learn more about the ceremony, click here.