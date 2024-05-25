Skip to Content
Local News

VFW 8242 holds memorial services for Military Veterans

KYMA
By ,
New
today at 1:13 PM
Published 1:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8242 held a memorial service at the post Saturday morning.

The service started at 9:00am, with the Combat Vets Association and the Honor Guard participating in the service.

VFW Post 8242 honored U.S. Navy Veteran Dennis Russell, U.S. Army Veteran Fred DesMaris, Auxiliary Member Carol Gregory and U.S. Navy Veteran Tony Castro, who all passed away earlier this year.

"It's very appropriate to have this on Memorial Day weekend...to remember people that have done so much. Our Veterans that have done so much, along with our Auxiliary members that have done so much," said David Ibarra, Trustee for VFW Post 8242.

The Post is having a flag-raising ceremony and a potluck for Memorial Day on Monday at Noon. To learn more about the ceremony, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content