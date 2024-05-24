FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Gusty winds through Saturday and cooler for the holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system arrives today which will bring in gustier winds and cooler temperatures to the Desert Southwest this weekend.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for portions of Imperial County until 11 pm tonight.

A First Alert Action Day is now in effect for both Yuma Imperial County through Saturday due to the gusty and dusty conditions.

The strongest winds will be through tonight with gusts 20-45 MPH, with patchy blowing dust being expected.

Breezy and windy conditions will still linger throughout the day Saturday where gusts could still peak up to 30-35 MPH and dust being a risk, thankfully winds will ease up on Sunday.

A First Alert Action Day will carry into Saturday due to windy and blowing dust still being a possible risk.

It will be sunny with mild temperatures for the holiday weekend, as highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday.

Temperatures will quickly heat up into the triple digits by Memorial Day with even warmer days as highs will be in the low 100s Tuesday-Thursday.