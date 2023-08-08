Man charged for crashing car into home

A truck crashed into a home on Friday, August 4 around 1:30 a.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Valeria Vasquez, Arturo Sedano, and their five children have been left homeless after a truck plummeted into their home.

Dillon Olaiz, the man who Yuma police say crashed into a cinder block wall before slamming into a home and injuring a teen was read his formal charges.

The charges included: Criminal Damage, Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of Injury Accident.

He will be having his preliminary hearing on August 24.

If you are interested in helping out the family, make sure to donate to their gofundme linked below: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vasquez-and-sedano-housing-trauma-relief