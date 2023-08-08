Skip to Content
Yuma County

Man charged for crashing car into home

Valeria Vasquez
By ,
today at 6:26 PM
Published 8:22 PM

A truck crashed into a home on Friday, August 4 around 1:30 a.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Valeria Vasquez, Arturo Sedano, and their five children have been left homeless after a truck plummeted into their home.

Dillon Olaiz, the man who Yuma police say crashed into a cinder block wall before slamming into a home and injuring a teen was read his formal charges.

The charges included: Criminal Damage, Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of Injury Accident.

He will be having his preliminary hearing on August 24.

If you are interested in helping out the family, make sure to donate to their gofundme linked below: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vasquez-and-sedano-housing-trauma-relief

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content