Yuma man arrested for crashing car into house

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a car crashing into a house.

In a press release, the crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, in the area of W. 20th Place and S. 3rd Avenue.

YPD said that during the investigation, they learned that a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a wall of a house. As a result of the crash, a 17-year-old girl, inside the house, received minor injuries.

YPD said witnesses saw the suspect running on foot, but his wallet was found outside the driver's door.

YPD also said that they teamed up with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) to locate the suspect, 26-year-old Dillon Olaiz, at his home. Olaiz was arrested and booked with numerous felony charges, according to YPD. The charges Olaiz faces are leaving the accident with death or injury, criminal damage, and endangerment.

While YPD said that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the investigation remains ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.