Harvest Preparatory Academy celebrates National Day of Prayer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every year, the first Thursday of May is National Day of Prayer, and Harvest Preparatory Academy (HPA) puts on its annual event to observe the special day.

Students, faculty, and community members all gathered for a time of prayer and reflection.

The theme of this year's event was "Lift up the word, Light up the world" and it featured prayers for students, families, and military members.

"What happens when you have an event like this, is it begins to build unity. Unity is so important in any organization or any system…And that's what we want to see. We want to see flows in manifestations of positivity, not of hate and discord," said Dr. Mario J. Ybarra, Founder of HPA.

The National Day of Prayer gives an opportunity for people of all faiths to come together in unity and fellowship.

