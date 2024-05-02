CBP officers seize fentanyl and methamphetamine in two separate smuggling attempts

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said its officers at the Area Port of Calexico seized fentanyl and methamphetamine that were concealed within air compressors in two separate smuggling attempts.

“This is truly an outstanding demonstration of our officers' ability to think outside of the box and further exemplifies our adaptability to find illicit contraband no matter where narcotics are hidden,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico.

CBP said officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry encountered a 43-year-old man driving a white 2007 truck applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico on Wednesday, April 24.

Officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection and they conducted a non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle.

CBP said officers noticed irregularities within an air compressor that was located in the bed of the truck and the K9 team alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The officers then found and extracted 11 packages from the air compressor which weighed a total of 208.99 pounds and tested positive for methamphetamine, said CBP.

On Friday, April 26, CBP officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry encountered a 31-year-old man driving a blue 2005 truck applying for entry into the U.S. from Mexico and was referred for further examination.

Officers noticed there were also irregularities within an air compressor located in the bed of the truck and the K9 team alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP said officers found and extracted nine packages from the air compressor which weighed a total of 134.57 pounds and tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to CBP, the subjects were turned over to Home Security Investigations for further investigation, and the narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.