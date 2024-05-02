YPD still accepting applications for teen police academy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A behind-the-scenes experience for local teens on what it takes to be part of law enforcement.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is still accepting applications for two teen academies.

Academy Week One takes place from June 24-27 and is for teens 13 to 15 years of age.

Academy Week Two takes place from July 8-11 and is for teens 16 to 18 years old.

The kids will have hands-on experience with patrol operations, defense tactics, forensics, and building searches.

'We are very excited to bring this to the community so we can give the individuals an opportunity to see what it is to start from the hiring process and selection process and from that able to see what the department offers and the careers we have available," said Christina Fernandez, YPD Public Information Officer.

The deadline to apply for Academy Week One in June is May 15, and the deadline to apply for Academy Week Two is June 15.

If you would like an application, you can either pick it up at the YPD Records window located at 1500 S. First Avenue or ask for an electronic copy to be sent through email.

If you have any more questions about the program, you can contact any of the people below: