Planning and Zoning commission approves hazardous waste facility in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At this week's Yuma County Planning and Zoning meeting, the commission approved a Special Use Permit for a hazardous waste facility.

However many community members, attended the meeting to oppose the zoning of the facility due to the location and safety issues.

The facility would be near Yuma Palms Mall at Pacific Avenue and 13th Street.

They say the new facility would handle and store hazardous waste.

The applicant, Sydcol is an environmental services facility providing economical and technically innovative hazardous and non-hazardous waste management services for California and Arizona.

The next step in the zoning process is the Board of Supervisors meeting, with the date to be determined.

