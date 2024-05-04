Bodies found in Mexican region where three surfers went missing

ENSENADA, Mexico (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Mexican authorities say they've found the bodies of three missing surfers, including one American and two brothers from Australia.

The bodies were found about 130 miles south of San Diego, near the town of Ensenada, Mexico, along the Pacific Coast.

Mexican officials say they found evidence connected to the case, including a burned-out white pickup truck.

The three surfers were believed to have been surfing and camping along the Baja Coast, but did not show up at a rental home over the weekend.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the surfers were a San Diego man named Jack Carter Rhoad and Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson.

Mexican officials say three people are under investigation in connection with the case.