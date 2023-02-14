Skip to Content
Yuma County
YPD identifies motorcycle driver in Friday’s fatal crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the motorcycle driver who died in a car crash on Friday.

The YPD identified the victim as 42-year-old Dale Mallett. Mallett was riding his motorcycle when a 60-year-old woman, driving a 2022 Toyota Avalon, ran a red light and crashed into Mallett.

Due to Mallett not wearing a helmet, he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. However, the Avalon driver sustained minor injuries and paramedics transported her to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

While YPD confirmed the victim's identity, the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any further information regarding the case, then call YPD at (928) 373-4700. You can also dial 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

