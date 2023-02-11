YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a car crash in the area near County 14th Street and Avenue A.

YPD also said that the crash occurred at around 10:41pm on Friday. When the officers arrived, they learned that a motorcycle and a 2022 Toyota Avalon were involved.

Upon further investigation, they learned that the driver of the Avalon, a 60-year-old woman, crashed into the motorcycle after running a red light. As a result, the motorcycle driver, a 42-year-old man, ejected from his motorcycle.

Because he was not wearing a helmet, the motorcycle driver succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. However, the Avalon driver sustained minor injuries and paramedics transported her to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

While alcohol does not appear to have factored in the crash, the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the case, then dial YPD at (928) 373-4700. You can also dial the 78-CRIME number at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.