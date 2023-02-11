Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
New
today at 9:59 AM
Published 10:24 AM

YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a car crash in the area near County 14th Street and Avenue A.

YPD also said that the crash occurred at around 10:41pm on Friday. When the officers arrived, they learned that a motorcycle and a 2022 Toyota Avalon were involved.

Upon further investigation, they learned that the driver of the Avalon, a 60-year-old woman, crashed into the motorcycle after running a red light. As a result, the motorcycle driver, a 42-year-old man, ejected from his motorcycle.

Because he was not wearing a helmet, the motorcycle driver succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. However, the Avalon driver sustained minor injuries and paramedics transported her to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

While alcohol does not appear to have factored in the crash, the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the case, then dial YPD at (928) 373-4700. You can also dial the 78-CRIME number at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content