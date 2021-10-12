Victim Advocate Frances Arroyo says domestic violence is everyone’s problem

Yuma County

On Thursday, October 14th the Somerton Domestic Violence Task Force will host a walk

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In many cases, domestic violence is like poison at the root of a family tree. A child witnessing violence can then grow to use it themselves.

In order to end the cycle, many times it takes someone to intervene. That's why the Somerton Domestic Violence Task Force is hosting its Walk a mile in their shoes walk.

Victim advocates hope that with the community support domestic violence will no longer be a hidden danger, but something people will discuss and report.

The SDVTF has been hanging shirts in building throughout South County. These shirts hold messages written to both victims that have survived the abuse and those who were never reported and were lost.



Victim Advocate with Safe House Frances Arroyo says that it will take everyone to make a difference.

So, on Thursday, October 14th the public is invited to come out to Council Park at the heart of the City of Somerton and walk to end domestic violence. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.