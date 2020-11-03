Sprinklers douse fire at Yuma store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke in a Yuma store Tuesday morning, but no one got hurt and damage was minimal.

The fire broke out just before noon at the Ross Dress for Less in the Yuma Palms Regional Center. Employees noticed a smoking rack of clothing, and began evacuating customers. Other workers then tried to put out the fire. An overhead sprinkler activated and helped them put out the flames.

The sprinkler that doused the fire

Damage was limited to some clothing on the rack, and no one got hurt. The store will reopen once cleanup is complete.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.