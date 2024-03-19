Skip to Content
Imperial County

Oro Cruz mining project rejected

Google Earth
By
today at 2:35 PM
Published 2:50 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors has rejected the Oro Cruz mining project in a three-to-one vote.

The project was meant to be a mineral exploration effort in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains between Yuma and El Centro.

The Quechan Tribe, along with others, were successful in seeing that the project would not move forward, at least for now.

The Quechan Tribe said it would have impacted sacred land, while others were afraid of the damage that could be done to the surrounding wildlife.

The project can still continue but the Southern Empire Gold Corporation must once again go back to the beginning stages and propose it to the Bureau of Land Management.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content