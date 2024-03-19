Oro Cruz mining project rejected

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors has rejected the Oro Cruz mining project in a three-to-one vote.

The project was meant to be a mineral exploration effort in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains between Yuma and El Centro.

The Quechan Tribe, along with others, were successful in seeing that the project would not move forward, at least for now.

The Quechan Tribe said it would have impacted sacred land, while others were afraid of the damage that could be done to the surrounding wildlife.

The project can still continue but the Southern Empire Gold Corporation must once again go back to the beginning stages and propose it to the Bureau of Land Management.