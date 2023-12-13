Skip to Content
Imperial County

Gold company proposes mineral exploration in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The SMP Gold Corporation proposed mineral exploration activities at the former Oro Cruz Mine Area in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains in Imperial County.

According to the Bureau of Land Management El Centro Field Office, it approved the company to move forward with its mineral exploration activities in August.

SMP Gold Corporation is now seeking approval from El Centro's Planning Commission to continue its project.

Many members from the Quechan Indian Tribe attended the Planning Commission's meeting on Wednesday and voiced their concerns about the company's mineral exploration activities.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

