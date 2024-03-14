Locals oppose the Oro Cruz project

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan Tribe continues voicing its opposition to the Oro Cruz mining project, saying it would impact sacred land.

The project is a mineral exploration effort in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains between Yuma and El Centro.

“An absolute slap in the face to the Quechan Tribe for this project to be approved,” said Donald W. Medart Jr., a member of the Quechan Tribal Council.

The Bureau of Land Management has already approved Southern Empire Gold Corporation to move forward with the project.

However, they still need approval from Imperial County.

The Quechan Tribe doesn't want the county to vote in favor of the project, saying it would impact them in many ways.

“To our history to our culture to our religion the approval of this project would allow them to pothole this area and to dig holes into the land we hold very sacred," said Medart.

However, there are other people against the mining.

Gail Overton lives close to the site and is worried about what the project will do to nearby wildlife.

“All of those animals live underground here and unfortunately on a 600 acre parcel they’re kind of essentially going to have no where to go,” said Overton.

Members of the Quechan Tribal Council also have a message for those who like to voice their opinion or support on the matter.

“We’re encouraging everyone and anyone who has an opinion on this who wants to come out to support us show up there and tell them your opinion in person will all be there to show our support you know for the saving of these lands," said Medart.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors will make their final decision on March 19.

We’ll update you on the final decision.