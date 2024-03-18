Skip to Content
Imperial County

California Mid-Winter Fair releases statistics for this year's fair

By ,
today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:38 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Mid-Winter Fair that just wrapped up in Imperial County was a success.

The fair team says paid admissions were up by 13%. Food concessions were also up by 16%, and total sales were up 5%.

The fair also gave back, allowing 340 seniors entrance on senior citizen day for free. They also let more than 300 military members and their families in at no cost for Military Appreciation Day. 

Next year, the fair plans to open from February 28 through March 16. KYMA is a proud sponsor of the event.

