TikTok sues to block potential US ban

(CNN) - TikTok sued Tuesday to block a US law that could force a nationwide ban of the popular app.

TikTok is pushing back against a law that could ban the app in the US.

Tuesday, TikTok's Chinese parent company, Byte Dance, filed a petition alleging that the law is unconstitutional.

The company said the law blocks free speech and prevents users from accessing lawful information.

This comes after President Joe Biden signed the legislation last month that would ban the social media platform in the US entirely.

Unless the company sells it to a non-Chinese entity by January 2025.

Shortly thereafter, TikTok's CEO said the company won't sell and will fight in the courts to stay online in the US.